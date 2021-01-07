The Trump Presidency’s Inevitable, Wretched End

It began in shame and dishonesty. It concludes in shame, dishonesty, cowardice, and rebellion against the Constitution.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden gave the rioters who stormed the Capitol yesterday the obligatory stern talking-to. He wasn’t really talking to the rioters — he was talking to the nation at large, attempting to reassure America that, once he is sworn in, he will be up to the task. He won’t be, of course, but old men are entitled to their delusions.

“This isn’t who we are as Americans,” the president-elect insisted. Yes, old men are entitled to their delusions, but the rest of us are not obliged to share them. Biden could not be any more wrong: This is exactly who we …