This Awful Farce

There is a price for this fraud. It erodes the adherence of the American people to their system of self-government.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Republican senators and House members who are affecting to sorta-maybe-not really believe in the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election are participating in a knowing fraud. They know — and you can know — they are participating in a fraud by their actions, namely their proposed remedy: a fantasy ten-day “audit” of the results supposedly modeled on the 1876 Electoral Commission. Such a plan is illegal, a deep infringement on the states, but also time-limited not to interfere with what they know will happen — the inauguration of Joe Biden as president on January 20.

The president’s legal team, gifted …