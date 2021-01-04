This Is Not a Coup — Just a Very Cynical Fraud

Congressional Republicans are engaging in sheer political theater to flaunt their loyalty to Trump, and they know it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s I wrote back in late November, no matter how badly Donald Trump has behaved since Election Day, we were never in any realistic danger of a “coup” or a “stolen election.” Time and time again, Trump’s plans needed Republican cooperation in order to succeed, and Republicans either left him hanging or openly stood up to him. Republican elections officials did their jobs. Republican legislatures rebuffed requests to overrule the vote counts. Conservative judges gave careful scrutiny to Trump’s lawsuits, repeatedly finding either that the evidence did not support his campaign’s claims or that his lawyers had not proven misconduct …