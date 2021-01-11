Trump Can Still Be Impeached After He Leaves Office

The wisdom of impeaching Trump after he has left office may be debatable, but the better originalist reading of the Constitution is that Congress has the power.

As I wrote last Thursday, Donald Trump should be held morally and politically responsible for the riot that interrupted Congress from counting the electoral votes as mandated by the Constitution and forced his own vice president and members of Congress to flee for their lives. True, the rioters are also responsible for their own actions, and should be punished to the maximum extent of the law. True, Trump's conduct would not meet the legal standard for criminal incitement of violence, which is required by the First Amendment to be a very narrow standard. And true, we should not lightly blame …