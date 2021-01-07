Trump Should Go, but Making Him Go Could Make Things Worse

Analyzing the three constitutional processes for removing a president against his will.

Donald Trump should not be the president for an instant longer. But removing him now could cause more problems than it solves.

Trump was never fit for the job, and from the outset he has done damage to the nation, the Republican Party, and the conservative movement by his presence at the head of each. But since the election, he has taken a darker turn. For four years, Trump at least was constrained and often checked by fellow the need to work together with Republicans to achieve their common political goals. For all of his flaws of character, Trump did not …