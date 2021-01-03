Trump’s Allies Become the Swamp: The ‘Electoral Commission’ Gambit

Hawley and Cruz are engaged in a flagrant Washington power grab.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S o … what part of the word “conclusive” is unclear?

Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz are erudite constitutional law scholars. They are former Supreme Court clerks, each becoming a top government lawyer in his state: Hawley as Missouri’s attorney general, Cruz as Texas’s solicitor general. Yet they are leading a cabal of Republican senators in a farce that, if Democrats tried it, would be decried by conservative constitutionalists as the ultimate Swamp usurpation of state sovereignty.

They propose an “Electoral Commission” that would audit the election results in select states, chosen out of careful partisan calculation. It is a lawless gambit, blithely …