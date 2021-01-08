Trump’s Hollow, Delinquent Pivot to a Peaceful Transition

In his vanity, he denied his country and his successor such a transition.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast night, Donald Trump read a speech from a teleprompter. After condemning the violence of the last day, he acknowledged the certification of the 2020 election. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power,” he said.

Too late. Maybe delivering a real-estate project or paying off an angry creditor a few weeks late can be rewritten as “seamless.” But governing is different. After two months, five dead souls at the Capitol, a national disgrace broadcast around the world, and a significant portion of his remaining administration resigning, Donald Trump’s concession and promise of civic comity …