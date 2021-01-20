‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’: The Trump Years

(2017)
Mad Dog Mattis, Betsy D, Sean Spicer, Mick Mul-va
Crowd-size countin’, border walling, pussy hats say no
Muslim bannin’, Stephen Bannon, She persisted, Jeffrey Sessions
Comey fired, Spicer fired, Mar-a-Lago
Covfefe, Gorsuch, Michael Flynn, Franken’s touch
Tom Price, Charlottesville, and a failed health-care-bill
Omarosa, Mueller’s team, Little Rocket Man’s mean
Fire and Fury, deep-state worry, Scaramucci goodbye
[chorus]
We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
No we didn’t light it but we tried to fight it
(2018)
Stable Genius, Parkland kids, pee tape and Helsinki fibs
Stormy Daniels, Avenatti, clashing with the Rock
Oprah speech, Mueller’s reach, craphole countries, Kanye preach
Rex Tillerson quits, Kavanaugh’s in shock
Trade war, ICE fuss, op-ed by “Anonymous”
MAGA bomber, Paris deal, Sessions quitting, players kneel
Bill Barr, Roger Stone, Woodward’s latest, trade war
Manafort, Blasey Ford, trouble at the border
[chorus]
We didn’t start the fire, etc.
(2019)
Rosenstein, Mattis leaves, Michael Cohen, AOC
Bye Rick, Mueller flops, Northam’s blackface photo pops
Jussie hoax, where’s my wall, perfect Ukraine phone call
Squad-trolling, Nancy P, visiting the DMZ
Lizzie Warren drinks beer, Crazy Bernie’s heart clears
Roger Stone, Beto, Manafort goes “Oh no”
Tariffs, Chairman Xi, Trump lookin’ like Rocky III
Fake newsers, get bent, White House correspondents
[chorus]
We didn’t start the fire, etc.
(2020)
Biden’s back, Bernie’s sad, Democrats are up a tad
Drones away, Iran’s at bay, here comes the impeachment
Nancy was too hasty, Chinese bats are tasty
Death Star campaign, funding comes as no strain
Wu Flu, could it fly, “Don’t be such a racist swine”
COVID reigns, black plague, what else do I have to say?
[chorus]
We didn’t start the fire, etc.
(2021)
Vote rigging, courts decline, Raffensperger get in line
Last shot, mob shock, QAnon, let’s rock
Stop Pence, bust in, halt the vote, let’s win
Putting feet on Nancy’s desk, this is getting quite grotesque
Wheel of fortune comes to rest, no more beating my own chest
No regrets, did my best, was it something that I said?
Sleepy Joe is in my house, Romney is a filthy mouse
Next time stab me in the front, I’ll be back I’m not a . . . runt
[chorus]
We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
But when we are gone
Will it still burn on, and on, and on, and on . . .
I love you Billy Joel, don’t sue me.