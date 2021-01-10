What Caused the GOP’s Georgia Train Wreck

The party faces long-term minority status if it doesn’t absorb key lessons.

T he two Georgia Senate runoff losses that cost Republicans control both houses of Congress were a slow-motion train wreck over a two-month period since the November election.

Here are just some of the likely reasons behind the wreck:

Donald J. Trump

Normally the party elected to the White House does worse in elections when its party controls (or is about to control) the White House.

But the Georgia runoffs broke from that pattern, and Donald Trump had a lot to do with that.

Eliana Johnson, in Politico’s Playbook newsletter, wrote, “One GOP pollster involved in the races told me that Loeffler was narrowly ahead

