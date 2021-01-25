When Insurrection Was Okay

The same media outlets decrying the ‘insurrection’ at the Capitol used a similar term for the George Floyd riots — only then, the purpose was to legitimize them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he media almost instantly labeled the Capitol riot “an insurrection,” a description that has become practically mandatory in much of the press.

On CNN during Joe Biden’s inauguration, it seemed an anchor or commentator referred to “the insurrection” every couple of minutes.

There is no doubt that, in aiming to disrupt a constitutional process, the riot was an insurrectionary act that warrants the harshest possible condemnation.

It’s worth noting the media’s love affair with the word “insurrection,” though, not because it wasn’t willing to apply the same term to the riots of last summer, but because it was — as a way of elevating

…