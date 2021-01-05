Why Are We Vaccinating People Who Have Recovered from COVID-19?

The most effective use of limited supplies would be restricted to those who have never been infected.

Now that Pfizer and Moderna have received emergency-use authorizations for their COVID-19 vaccines, the tough work of deciding how to allocate the limited supply of doses begins. Both vaccines, which require two doses per person, will be in short supply for months, and the shortage will be exacerbated by the CDC's counterintuitive and counterproductive recommendation that people who have already had COVID-19 be offered the new vaccines along with people who have never been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease.

