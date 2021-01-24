Will Bernie Sanders Have the Last Laugh?

He lost the nomination race but has won by pushing Biden and the Democrats far to the left.

A year ago, Bernie Sanders was powering toward a victory in the New Hampshire primary and confident he would take the nomination that Hillary Clinton had denied him in 2016.

Then establishment Democrats decided that if Sanders were the nominee, his radical reputation would cost him the election to Donald Trump.

In late February, Joe Biden proved he could win minority votes by taking the crucial South Carolina primary. And, in the space of one week, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Michael Bloomberg, and Kamala Harris all endorsed Biden. The coronavirus then hit, froze the nomination race in place, and …