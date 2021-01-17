Will Biden Govern More Through Legislation or Executive Orders?

Given Democrats’ razor-thin lead in Congress, Biden will probably resort to the ‘presidential pen’ approach.

Just how much of the Democratic agenda will pass Congress and actually wind up on Joe Biden's desk? And if the answer isn't much, will he continue the recent trend and find new ways to govern through executive orders?

Democrats now control both houses of Congress and the White House for the first time in a decade.

But the margins in Congress are paper-thin, with only 221 seats in the House compared with 211 for Republicans (three seats are vacant). A 50–50 Senate gives Democrats the majority only with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Harris.

Senate Democrats will be able to confirm …