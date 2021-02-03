Andrew Cuomo Was a Villain All Along

A deep dive into New York AG Letitia James’ COVID report reveals disturbing truths about the celebrity governor’s pandemic deception.

For much of the past year, the mainstream media and Democrats have largely blamed former president Donald Trump and his administration for most of America's COVID-19 deaths. Trump did indeed fail in certain aspects of coordination, messaging, and inserting politics into the parts of the process where it didn't belong. He deserves credit, however, for Operation Warp Speed, the initiative that (ultimately successfully) fostered the development of coronavirus vaccines, one of the most successful public-private ventures in modern history. But Trump's overbearing personality tended to absorb all the attention, leaving little room for real debate on the successes and failures …