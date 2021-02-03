NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or much of the past year, the mainstream media and Democrats have largely blamed former president Donald Trump and his administration for most of America’s COVID-19 deaths. Trump did indeed fail in certain aspects of coordination, messaging, and inserting politics into the parts of the process where it didn’t belong. He deserves credit, however, for Operation Warp Speed, the initiative that (ultimately successfully) fostered the development of coronavirus vaccines, one of the most successful public-private ventures in modern history. But Trump’s overbearing personality tended to absorb all the attention, leaving little room for real debate on the successes and failures …
Andrew Cuomo Was a Villain All Along
A deep dive into New York AG Letitia James’ COVID report reveals disturbing truths about the celebrity governor’s pandemic deception.
The Latest
What Biden’s Pledge to ‘Rebuild Alliances’ Really Means
Practically speaking, deference to Europe equals deference to Russian, Chinese, and Iranian interests.
A WaPo Editor Floats U.N.-Sponsored ‘Disarmament’ for American Racists
Let’s unpack the problems with this idea.
They’ll break your heart in San Francisco, &c.
California is pretty much the greatest place on earth. Which is why its degradation is offensive and intolerable.
The Profit Motive Produced COVID-19 Vaccines
The end of COVID-19 was ushered in by corporations, not charities.
How to Deal with Marjorie Taylor Greene
The House GOP should act under its own power and deny Greene committee assignments.
The Faint Praise for Cicely Tyson
Her new fans use race to deny her artistry and exceptionalism.