NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S tanford’s campaign against Dr. Scott Atlas for the sins of working for former president Donald Trump and advocating for balancing the costs and benefits of COVID-19-mitigation measures has taken a new and ugly turn. In September, 105 Stanford medical and health-policy faculty members published an open letter accusing Atlas, their former Stanford medical-school colleague and then White House coronavirus-task-force member, of deliberate misrepresentations of the “established science” surrounding COVID-19 that “will lead to immense avoidable harm.” The letter writers did not cite any publications or statements by Atlas to support their claims. Now two of the letter writers, joined by …
Atlas, Mugged
Institutions and journals are coming after Dr. Scott Atlas for the sins of having served in the Trump administration and questioning public-health orthodoxy.
The Latest
McConnell Declines to Whip Votes for Trump, Remains Undecided on Conviction: Report
McConnell reportedly told his colleagues that their votes on conviction need not align with their votes on the constitutionality of the trial.
Voluntary ESG Disclosures Not Enough for the Feds
Why is the government insisting on costly federal mandates when voluntary industry agreements are making them unnecessary?
The EU's China Partnership: Turning a Blind Eye to Genocide
The calculated destruction of the Uyghur people does not dissuade the EU from making deals with China.
The Sick Year
To reckon with all that COVID has taken from us, we must eschew generalities in favor of concrete experience.
The U.S. Is Squandering Its Energy-Export Opportunity
Natural gas has reduced carbon emissions in the U.S., but blue-state politicians are preventing its export.
Rohmer’s Political-Movie Masterpiece
The Tree, the Mayor and the Mediatheque is prophetic, instructive, and blissfully civilized.