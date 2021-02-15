Biden’s Firing Spree

The new White House has sought dismissals of Trump holdovers to an unusual degree — though media outrage is muted this time.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this month, the White House sought resignations from U.S. attorneys holding over from the previous administration. Media outrage at similar moves by Donald Trump and George W. Bush (but not Barack Obama) notwithstanding, the request is standard, if coming somewhat sooner than normal. Elsewhere, Joe Biden’s firing decisions evoke his predecessor’s style in their disregard for long-established precedent. Beyond busting norms, these dismissals might signal a major shift in the president’s relationship with the administrative state.

The most prominent example is Peter Robb, who last month became the first-ever general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board to be fired. …