Biden’s Labor Department Veers to the Left of California

The administration has launched a war on business.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ill President Biden and labor secretary–nominee Marty Walsh (Boston mayor and former president of Laborers’ Union Local 223) favor the special interests of Democratic constituencies over the welfare of American workers? If three early actions to overturn deregulatory reforms at the Labor Department are indicative, the answer is yes. The Biden administration appears poised to expand radically the regulatory state that is especially burdensome for small businesses. Indeed, war on business at the Biden Labor Department has already begun.

Let’s look at each of the changes in turn.

The Independent Contractor Rule

In three cases decided between 1944 and 1947, the U.S. Supreme

…