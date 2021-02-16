Bill Gates’s Climate Hysteria

In a recent interview, he relies on fearmongering, cherry-picking, and dire predictions to make his climate-change agenda appear more palatable.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his past Sunday, Bill Gates (net worth, $133 billion) and Anderson Cooper ($110 million) got together on 60 Minutes to discuss the numerous sacrifices Americans will be expected to make to avert an imminent climate catastrophe.

First, we should refrain from referring to these sorts of conversations as “journalism,” since Cooper never challenges any of Gates’s wild predictions nor displays even a hint of professional skepticism regarding the subject matter. Cooper simply cues up the next talking point like a host of an in-house corporate video.

Gates, who has a new book out called “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” told Cooper …