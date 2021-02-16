Blacklists Are Not the Problem

Kicking those with truly vile political views out of the public square is fine. Canceling every actor who strays even a hair right of the center is not.

Blacklists are fine. Does anyone seriously dispute this?

That the Walt Disney Co. fired The Mandalorian star Gina Carano for her political views would not be regrettable if those views were genuinely extreme and abhorrent. If it turned out that Carano was a current member of the American Nazi Party, and Disney had just found out about this, it would have been fine to fire her. There might be some companies out there that have no concerns whatsoever about the political views of their employees. But the employees of media and entertainment companies are, to a certain extent, the public faces …