NR PLUS World

Blinken’s Worrisome Golan Heights Hedge

By
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken introduces President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala D. Harris to State Department employees at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., February 4, 2021. (Freddie Everett/State Department)
Supporters of President Trump’s decision to recognize Israel’s claims to the territory are warning Biden not to reverse it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Monday, instead of endorsing President Trump’s 2019 decision to recognize Israel’s claims of sovereignty over the Golan Heights — the disputed territory it seized from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 — Secretary of State Antony Blinken hedged. He noted, during a CNN interview, that Israel’s control of the territory is “of real importance, to [its] security. Legal questions are something else. . . . And over time, if the situation were to change in Syria, that’s something we would look at.”

Asked about whether Blinken’s comments should be taken as a sign that he’s open to reversing Trump’s

Recommended

The Latest