California’s Coming Recall

In an oppressively one-party state, it will open the door to a much-needed debate about politics and policy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hree months ago, no one expected a recall of Governor Gavin Newsom to make the ballot. Then Newsom broke his own coronavirus protocols and attended an opulent dinner at French Laundry, one of the most expensive restaurants in the country, with lobbyists. Photos show that no one was wearing masks or socially distancing.

And then he fibbed about it by claiming that the enclosed tent with glass doors, where the dinner was held, meant that the party had been held “outdoors.”

Newsom ultimately apologized, but the damage was done. ReformCalifornia.org says it has now surpassed the 1.5 million signatures needed to force

…