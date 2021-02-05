Catchphrase Diplomacy Is Back

In his first presidential foreign-policy address, Joe Biden offers a hash of warmed-over progressive talking points.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or days, the White House teased Joe Biden’s first major foreign-policy address as a noteworthy event. Jake Sullivan, the national-security adviser, even made an appearance at the briefing room podium to talk it up on Thursday: “He wants to send a clear message that our national-security strategy will lead with diplomacy” and re-establish American strength on the global stage.

His boss delivered on that preview during his speech at the State Department later that afternoon. “America is back,” declared Biden, just as he did in his November remarks introducing his foreign-policy appointees. And he said it again for emphasis: “America is …