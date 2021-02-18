Chinese Military Companies Are in GOP Crosshairs

An early look at new legislation to require enforcement of sanctions against Chinese military-linked firms in the U.S.

For over two decades, presidents of both parties neglected to enforce an entirely overlooked law authorizing sanctions against Chinese military-linked firms in the United States.

As the United States barreled toward normalizing trade relations with the People’s Republic of China, Congress included a provision in the 1999 National Defense Authorization Act requiring the president to make a list of firms with ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s paramilitary wing, the People’s Liberation Army. Although the law mandates the creation of that list, it authorizes, but does not require, the president to implement sanctions against the entities on it.

After receiving bipartisan pressure …