Cuomo’s Grim Reaping

Andrew Cuomo successfully covered up more than 5,000 deaths tied to nursing homes.

Two weeks ago, a Democratic attorney general of New York who had enjoyed Andrew Cuomo's backing released a tentative preliminary report that gingerly suggested the actual death toll from COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes was "approximately 50 percent" higher than Cuomo's numbers had all led us to believe.

Experienced Cuomo watchers scoffed: Despite being labeled a “bombshell” in the media, the AG report was obviously soft-pedaling the reality. Attorney General Letitia James is well aware of the potential hazards of incurring Cuomo’s wrath and seemed to be at pains to make the report as bland as possible. It sampled only …