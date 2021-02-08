Democrats Block the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Bill

The legislation would have required doctors to care for infants who survive botched abortions.

For the third year in a row, Senate Democrats have blocked a bill that would require doctors to care for newborn infants who survive an attempted abortion procedure.

Late Thursday night, the Senate voted on an amendment from Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) containing his Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which he has introduced each year since 2019.

Every time the legislation has come to the floor, it has received uniform support from Republicans, as well as a few votes from Democrats. Because the GOP has not had a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate — and, this year, because Democrats hold a …