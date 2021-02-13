Democrats Squander Their Impeachment-Trial Moment

Where were the details of Trump’s actions while the riot raged? Where was the evidence to support their specific charge of incitement?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you figure the fate of Donald Trump and the future course of constitutional governance in the United States hinge on how Justin Trudeau feels about the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, you would have loved being in the Senate chamber watching Democratic House managers’ prosecution of the impeachment case.

On the other hand, if you were wondering what happened to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died after the siege, and whom the Democrats formally allege was brutalized by rioters at then-President Trump’s urging, you’d have come to the wrong place.

After more years in the trial biz than …