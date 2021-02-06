DOJ Should Think Twice Before Aiming RICO at Capitol Rioters

We’ve been down this road before.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E verything old is new again.

Democrats and the new administration have gotten the confirmation of their new attorney general tangled up in their Trump Impeachment II choreography, but things are nonetheless humming at the Biden Justice Department. This week, right on cue from the White House’s messaging on equity — not to be confused with its antithesis, equal justice under the law — the DOJ dropped a major civil-rights case against Yale, thus endorsing the university’s racially discriminatory admission practices. (And aren’t you just loving President Biden’s notions of fulfilling commitments to national unity and keeping partisan politics out of law …