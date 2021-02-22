NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n late April 2020, while field hospitals built with millions of dollars stood empty and the USNS Comfort prepared to leave NYC after having only treated 182 patients, Governor Cuomo announced that further construction on such sites would halt, because they were unnecessary. “Thank God New Yorkers listened, and the projection turned out to be incorrect, because we reduced the spread of the virus with the closings, NY PAUSE, etc.,” Cuomo said on April 21. “Did you need the beds? Yes. You needed the beds because that was the projections. We stopped any new construction when we saw the rate …
Don’t Forget Andrew Cuomo’s Other Coronavirus Victims
Cuomo’s nursing-home cover-up is rightly being revealed and condemned. The plight of the disabled deserves a spotlight as well.
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’
The former congresswoman expressed concern about how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats.
Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong.
Joe Biden’s First Mistake
Biden doesn’t have to make governing hard for himself. But he probably will, if his term’s inauspicious start is anything to go on.
Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion
Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment.
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Never mind how he voted.
The Latest
Supreme Court Clears Way for New York DA’s Investigation of Trump
The investigation appears to be a serious one.
Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Conceal Financial Records from NY Prosecutor
While Trump’s personal lawyers may choose to fight their appeal in the case, the release of the documents by Mazars effectively ends the dispute.
Romney, Collins Oppose Neera Tanden’s Confirmation as OMB Director
The statements further imperil her nomination.
San Francisco Will Delay Renaming of Schools, Prioritize Reopening Classrooms
The San Francisco School Board announced that it would delay plans to rename 44 schools and instead focus on reopening classrooms for in-person learning.
House Republicans to Expose ‘Liberal Goodies’ Hidden in $1.9T COVID Bill
The conservatives are hoping to draw attention to a number of left-wing provisions.
Biden Admin to Change PPP to Target Small Businesses
Small businesses with fewer than 20 employees will have a two-week window to apply for funding, beginning Wednesday.