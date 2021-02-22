Don’t Forget Andrew Cuomo’s Other Coronavirus Victims

Cuomo’s nursing-home cover-up is rightly being revealed and condemned. The plight of the disabled deserves a spotlight as well.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n late April 2020, while field hospitals built with millions of dollars stood empty and the USNS Comfort prepared to leave NYC after having only treated 182 patients, Governor Cuomo announced that further construction on such sites would halt, because they were unnecessary. “Thank God New Yorkers listened, and the projection turned out to be incorrect, because we reduced the spread of the virus with the closings, NY PAUSE, etc.,” Cuomo said on April 21. “Did you need the beds? Yes. You needed the beds because that was the projections. We stopped any new construction when we saw the rate …