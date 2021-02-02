European Union Disgraced, Brexit Vindicated in Vaccine Blockade Dispute

The EU Commission bureaucrats, in bungling their COVID response, have wreathed the entire European project in the fires of their own incompetence.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E ver since the coronavirus first arrived in Europe, the European Commission has been pouring gasoline all over its own reputation. At the end of last week, the bureaucrats who run the Commission finally lit the metaphorical match and wreathed the entire European project in the fires of their own incompetence.

For the last five years, the British and Irish governments have been at each other’s throats over Brexit. The same is true of Leavers and Remainers within the U.K. itself. The militant wings of Protestant unionism and Catholic separatism in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have literally been at war for most of …