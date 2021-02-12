Europe’s Elite Populism

The EU shows its authoritarian side, and it’s not going to end well for Europe.

In just the past few weeks, the European Union quickly took off its mask of genteel bureaucratic liberalism and bared its authoritarian fangs. Did you notice?

What the EU accused others of doing, becoming, or secretly wanting to do — it became and did. It did so, bitterly, just in the weeks after the final Brexit negotiations were completed.

Let’s review some of the latest. Late in her term, EU president Ursula von der Leyen rammed through an investment deal with China, one that had been opposed by other member states, though it served her native Germany’s interests and the ambitions of …