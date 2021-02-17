Fact-Checkers Are Joe Biden’s Swiss Guard

Rationalizations, excuses, justifications — anything to safeguard the president from criticism

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A ppearing at a friendly CNN town-hall event yesterday, President Joe Biden dropped a string of untruths on issues both large and small. One of the president’s most egregious falsehoods was the claim that “we didn’t have [the vaccine] when we came into office.” The first shot was administered back on December 14, 2020.

Glenn Kessler, lead fact-checker for the Washington Post, quickly jumped into action on Twitter, explaining that this was merely a “verbal stumble, a typical Biden gaffe, as he had already mentioned 50 million doses being available when he took office. Ex Trump officials should especially cool the outrage …