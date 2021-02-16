Gina Carano Won’t Be Canceled

The former Disney star hopes to turn being fired into a golden opportunity.

'They can't cancel us if we don't let them," said actress Gina Carano after being fired by Disney. Just days later, the 38-year-old former mixed-martial artist, and former Mandalorian star, announced a new project: a film starring and produced by herself in conjunction with Ben Shapiro's recently launched film venture at the Daily Wire.

To recap, allegedly fired for “anti-Semitism,” it would be more accurate to say that Carano was fired for tweets and comments she made that had identified her as a conservative. The specific offense (and pretext for her firing) was a rather underwhelming instance of Godwin’s law …