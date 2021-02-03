Graham’s Threat Does Not Help Trump’s Defense

It might actually make things worse.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t least some of the Democrats chosen to be House impeachment managers are former state or federal prosecutors. So I have to think they got a hearty laugh out of a threat made by Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) in a television interview Monday night.

Graham is warning Democrats against calling any witnesses when the Senate impeachment trial of former president Trump kicks off next week.

This, of course, is consistent with the Senate Republican strategy, which is to oppose impeachment on constitutional grounds (the technical legal argument that the Senate lacks jurisdiction to conduct a trial of a non-incumbent official), while …