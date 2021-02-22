Hostility to Free Thought Now Rampant at Our Universities

Studies reveal troubling findings. So why are taxpayers subsidizing research at these institutions?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s no secret that free inquiry is under assault in America’s colleges and universities, as campus leaders and professional associations revel in issuing all manner of right-think declarations. Through it all, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) has done invaluable work manning the ramparts of free thought. Last week, FIRE released its annual list of the ten worst colleges for free speech. This year’s edition includes the University of Tennessee, New York University, the University of Illinois at Chicago, and Duquesne University.

Even as many campuses across the land were shuttered by the pandemic, plenty of institutions still found …