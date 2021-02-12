If Trump Runs in 2024, Will History Repeat Itself?

House impeachment manager’s closing argument: ‘I’m afraid he’s going to run again and lose because he can do this again.’

As the case against Donald Trump drew to a close, House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin argued that January 6 was not an aberration but the culmination of Trump's record of condoning political violence.

To bolster his argument, Raskin played several clips of Trump’s past comments. “If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them would you, seriously? I promise you. I will pay for the legal fees,” Trump said in a rally during the 2016 primary. At the time, Trump’s 2016 rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz strongly condemned Trump for such rhetoric. The …