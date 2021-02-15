It’s a Blacklist, Pure and Simple

Today’s cancel culture harkens back to the excesses of the McCarthy era.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C ancellations had a precursor in the Hollywood Blacklist.

Why should anyone get upset about the ongoing wave of cancellations across the culture, when the government isn’t involved?

This isn’t a First Amendment issue, we are told, rather private entities making their own decisions to disassociate themselves from people who have said or done controversial things.

This line of argument, often made by cancellation apologists, is lacking in a number of respects, including that there is no reason it wouldn’t also justify the Hollywood Blacklist that the Left considers one the darkest moments in American history.

Jonathan Chait of New York magazine made this point …