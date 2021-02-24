It’s Not a COVID-Relief Bill. It’s Christmas for Democrats

With the pandemic likely to recede, the best stimulus will be a return to normalcy — not this monstrosity.

Republicans have to stop referring to the Democrats' newest ideological wish list as a COVID-"relief bill" or "rescue bill," or any of the other euphemistic misnomers used by the media. Surely, there is some GOP spin doctor who can come up with a catchier, more precise name for Joe Biden's $2 trillion partisan monstrosity?

Whatever they call it, the media have mobilized to warn us about the devastating fallout that will come if Republicans oppose the Democrats’ plan — not only for the future of the country but for their own party.

Do you remember when the Republican resistance to Barack Obama’s …