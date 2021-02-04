Liz Cheney Wins Big, Matt Gaetz Hardest Hit

Seventy percent of House Republicans voted to keep Cheney in her leadership post hours after Gaetz predicted her downfall.

On Wednesday morning, Florida GOP congressman Matt Gaetz said on Steve Bannon's podcast that a majority of House Republicans were ready to kick Wyoming representative Liz Cheney out of House GOP leadership because she voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the January 6 Capitol riot.

“My concern is that though today we have the votes to remove Liz Cheney, somehow the establishment’s going to find a way to kick the question, avoid a vote,” said Gaetz, who had flown to Wyoming last week to hold an anti-Cheney rally.

Hours later, House Republicans held the vote that Gaetz had been certain he …