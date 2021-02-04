NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Liz Cheney Wins Big, Matt Gaetz Hardest Hit

By
Rep. Liz Cheney (L) attends a Congressional tribute ceremony to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick in the Capitol in Washington, D.C, February 3, 2021; Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) speaks during a hearing in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2020. (Erin Schaff, Mandel Ngan/Reuters)
Seventy percent of House Republicans voted to keep Cheney in her leadership post hours after Gaetz predicted her downfall.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Wednesday morning, Florida GOP congressman Matt Gaetz said on Steve Bannon’s podcast that a majority of House Republicans were ready to kick Wyoming representative Liz Cheney out of House GOP leadership because she voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the January 6 Capitol riot.

“My concern is that though today we have the votes to remove Liz Cheney, somehow the establishment’s going to find a way to kick the question, avoid a vote,” said Gaetz, who had flown to Wyoming last week to hold an anti-Cheney rally.

Hours later, House Republicans held the vote that Gaetz had been certain he

