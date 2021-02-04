Nebraska GOP Drafts Resolution to Censure Ben Sasse Before Impeachment-Trial Vote

Sasse responds: The Capitol riot ‘happened because the president lied to you.’

The state Republican party of Nebraska is preparing to vote on censuring U.S. Senator Ben Sasse before the conclusion of the Senate's impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.

The text of the Resolution of Censure, first reported by News Channel Nebraska, runs more than 1,200 words long, but every charge against Sasse basically boils down to the claim that the senator has been insufficiently loyal to Donald Trump, was wrong to oppose efforts to delegitimize and overturn the 2020 presidential election, and was wrong to blame Trump for the January 6 Capitol riot that left one police officer dead and …