Of Course There’s a Muppet Trigger Warning

Disney+’s warning attacks a nonproblem with a meaningless blob of sensitivity signaling.

Offensive content warning: This column contains references to a time known as “the past,” when attitudes about various matters were different. Counselors are available to discuss the existence of the past with the psychologically delicate.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R emember in the early Obama years when phrases like “trigger warning” and “safe space” first began popping up, in entirely unironic contexts, usually relating to the fear and trembling of Oberlin students? Those of us who called these concepts idiotic and infantile were told, “Hey, relax. It’s just a silly campus eccentricity. It’ll never catch on.” Then the students began to graduate. For a handy depiction …