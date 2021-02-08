Our Inside-Out Politics

Don’t hate your perfectly nice neighbor just because he voted for (or against) Trump.

I 'm more sanguine than a lot of columnists when it comes to the question, "How divided are we?" In the George W. Bush years, I started to play a little game, which is to pretend people are drunk when they start talking about politics. "Pay him no mind," I tell myself these days, a hundred times a year, "He just saw a Trump tweet, so he may as well have just downed six shots of Patrón." Even among the highly intelligent, when the political circuits of their brains get lit up, they tend to say the stupidest things, especially on …