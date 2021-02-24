Power-Hungry Culture Warrior Xavier Becerra Should Be Nowhere near HHS

He’d use the agency as a weapon in the culture war — like he’s done against me in California.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE X avier Becerra is trying hard in his confirmation hearings for secretary of the Health and Human Services Department to present himself as an amicable moderate seeking “common ground” with all Americans. But this is only a ruse to hide the truth: He is a pro-abortion zealot determined to wield the powers of his office to support and entrench the most extreme interests of the abortion industry.

I know because for the past four years, I have been suffering as the victim of discriminatory prosecution at Becerra’s hands. My “crime”? Publishing undercover video footage of senior Planned Parenthood leadership callously negotiating the …