Progressive Cracks Appear on the Trans Sports Issue

Dissent from the left on articles of transgender orthodoxy is becoming more visible.

Biden's executive order on transgenderism was met with widespread concern that its provisions would be applied to Title IX and women's sports. Such concerns were due to a lack of "context," wrote McKenzie Sadeghi, a fact-checker for USA Today.

In explaining why “posts criticizing Biden order on gender discrimination” were wrong, Sadeghi summarized a White House statement as saying that, “The order mandates that all students, including transgender students, be able to learn without facing sex discrimination, and as part of that, transgender women should compete on female teams.”

But this extra “context” only confirms what we already knew: that educational entities …