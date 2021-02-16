NR PLUS Energy & Environment

Putin’s Corrupt Pipeline Is on Life Support

Workers at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad Region, Russia, June 5, 2019. (Anton Vaganov/Reuters)
Unless the Biden administration refuses to enforce the law, the Nord Stream 2 project is going to die. The question is who gets credit for killing it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith the detention and sentencing of Alexei Navalny and the arrest of thousands of peaceful Russian protesters, the divisive Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline has once again returned to the forefront of political discourse in Europe and the United States.

The new Biden team has struck the right rhetorical note, arguing that NS2 is “a bad deal for Europe” and promising that the U.S. will not “roll over” for Russia. Since Navalny’s arrest and sentencing, key European figures have stepped up their rhetoric as well. Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.K.’s House of Commons, has on

Ryan Tully served as the National Security Council’s senior director for European and Russian affairs from July 2020 to January 6, 2021. He previously worked on the staff of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and as a Naval intelligence officer.

