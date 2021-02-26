Senate Rules Can’t Fix This COVID Bill

Please save us, Joe Manchin.

Democrats don't have the votes to stop a filibuster in the Senate, so they're pushing their nearly $2 trillion COVID-relief effort through the "budget reconciliation" process. This way, the 50 Democratic senators, with a tie-breaking vote from Kamala Harris, can get a bill to the president's desk. Government money for everyone and a $15 minimum wage to boot!

Well, probably not that second part.

Budget reconciliation is supposed to be used for, well, budget stuff. Under the so-called Byrd rule, every item in a reconciliation bill has to directly, and not just incidentally, affect the federal budget. Last night, the Senate’s parliamentarian …