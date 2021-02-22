Supreme Court Clears Way for New York DA’s Investigation of Trump

The investigation appears to be a serious one.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ithout comment or dissent — and after considerable delay — the Supreme Court this morning denied former President Trump’s effort to stop Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance from executing a subpoena for Trump’s personal financial information, including tax returns going back eight years.

This has been a peculiar litigation, and Rich Lowry and I discussed it on The McCarthy Report podcast on Friday. Recall that at the end of last term, the Court largely ruled against Trump’s effort to quash the subpoena — but in a way that guaranteed delay beyond Election Day and that was going to mean more work …