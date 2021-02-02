Take It from a Teacher: Schools Can Open Safely

This pandemic has shown that unions hold undue power — an ability to keep millions of students relegated to their homes on a whim.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I don’t blame schools that closed last March. My school did, and I supported the decision. We knew little about COVID, so the risk of mass casualty outweighed any benefits of in-person instruction. Nor did I much blame schools that opted to shutter their doors in September, for the same reasons. However, today, it is difficult to justify continued online instruction as health officials learn more about the disease, more schools open without detrimental results, and we see the immense cost of prolonged closure.

Safe, in-person education is a possibility. In the fall, my school opened. We mask. We wash our …