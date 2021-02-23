Teachers’ Unions Make the Case for School Choice

Teachers’ unions and others who oppose safe in-person instruction have done more to advance school choice in the past year than could have ever been imagined.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E xtended public-school closures and one-size-fits-all school systems have provided free advertising for school choice over the past year. Parents across the country are increasingly tired of fights between school-district leaders and teachers’ unions over whether classrooms should open for in-person instruction. And as their children’s learning continues to suffer, they are increasingly desperate for more options. Their desperation might just make school choice more popular, even after the pandemic is behind us.

One key factor driving parental exasperation is the obvious contrast between what public schools have done during this period and what private schools have done. While public schools in …