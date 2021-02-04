NR PLUS PC Culture

The Actress Who Crushed a Critic

By
Actress Carey Mulligan at the Met Gala in New York, May 6, 2019 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan whips up a spurious charge of misogyny against a writer.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ecause we live in the age of stupid, a period of hair-on-fire hysteria when you can, for instance, lose your job for allowing your thumb and forefinger to meet, I suppose it shouldn’t surprise us that a writer’s job hangs in the balance for the crime of writing something he didn’t write.

Dennis Harvey is a 60-year-old gay man who has written film reviews for Variety for 30 years. Last January he reviewed a Sundance Film Festival offering, Promising Young Woman, that wasn’t put in general release until December. There was nothing particularly noteworthy about his piece, which was somewhat mixed

