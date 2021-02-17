NR PLUS Culture

The American Cultural Revolution Will Leave Scars

Demonstrators kneel in front of the Washington Monument during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Washington, D.C., June 4, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)
Of youth, hubris, and the religion of wokeness.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A merica is in the grip of a cultural revolution. Decades in the making, this revolution was born in our colleges and universities, which provided the shock troops now leading the charge. These young men and women stand ready to topple statues of our nation’s Founders, remove monuments to presidents, rename schools, censor speech, and redraft curricula. They do so because they fervently believe that they are better than their hopelessly retrograde fellow citizens, who remain blind or, worse, callously indifferent to the alleged ills that plague our society. College and university campuses across the country have been transformed by leftist

Andrew A. Michta is the dean of the College of International and Security Studies at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, the U.S. Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

